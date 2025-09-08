IDEMIA Deploys SMART-E Kiosks for Remote Biometric Enrollment

IDEMIA Public Security North America has begun deploying its Supervised Multi-Acquisition Remote Technology for Enrollment (SMART-E) kiosks to streamline identity enrollment and criminal background checks for state and local governments.

The kiosks allow in-person enrollment with remote agents, eliminating the need for direct physical interaction. Designed in accordance with NIST 800-63A digital identity guidelines, SMART-E enables a robust enrollment network in a compact, scalable footprint, making it suitable for urban and rural locations.

Currently deployed in Pennsylvania and Colorado, IDEMIA plans to expand the SMART-E kiosk network to five states by 2025 and at least ten states by 2026. The kiosks demonstrate a fingerprint rejection rate of less than 2%, providing accurate and compliant identity proofing.

"I'm thrilled to see the success of our upgraded enrollment kiosk so far in Pennsylvania and Colorado, providing residents with a fast, reliable way to complete their criminal background checks," said Casey Mayfield, Market Leader, Enrollment, IDEMIA Public Security North America. "As a long-time contributor to the criminal enrollment space, I'm excited to continue servicing more states with a secure, easy-to-deploy identity proofing solution, especially amidst the increasing demand for fast, secure identity proofing and verification, such as for employment."

"I'm proud to continue providing states and government customers with the latest innovations in secure and advanced technologies," added Christian Henry, SVP, Client Success, IDEMIA Public Security North America.

SMART-E kiosks allow a single remote agent to serve multiple users, reducing labor costs and overhead while extending operational hours across all time zones.

Each kiosk features high-resolution video with a 180-degree view, integrated peripherals including FBI-certified fingerprint scanners and document scanners for government-issued IDs, and secure, mutually authenticated communication channels.

Remote agents are trained to detect fraud and provide guidance through visual and voice feedback, while the kiosks are designed to resist physical tampering.