Security Industry Association Announces 2025 SIA Women in Biometrics Awards Winners

The Security Industry Association (SIA) has named five women biometrics leaders as recipients of the 2025 SIA Women in Biometrics Awards, a globally recognized program presented by SIA with support from sponsor Leidos, media partner Biometric Update, and organizational partners the SIA Identity and Biometric Technology Advisory Board and the SIA Women in Security Forum. The awardees will be recognized at SIA’s 2025 Identity and Biometrics Symposium.

The 2025 SIA Women in Biometrics Awards winners are:

Lena Abdelahad, Senior Vice President and Head of Biometric Identity Technologies, HID

Lena Abdelahad has been with HID since 2006, where she has held various commercial and operational roles. Currently, she leads the Biometric Identity Technologies business area, overseeing a wide range of biometric solutions, including facial recognition, for commercial and public applications.

In her previous roles at HID, Abdelahad led the Authentication business unit, as well as global quality, training, strategy development, and process excellence organizations, and also spearheaded the program for strategic technology engagements at HID for multinational and Fortune 50 accounts. At the early stages of SIA’s Open Supervised Device Protocol, she led the partnership with Mercury Security, educating access control OEMs and driving adoption within the end-user community.

Abdelahad began her career in biometrics nearly 30 years ago as an algorithm developer for U.S. Department of Defense programs. As an early member of Bioscrypt, the organization played a crucial role in establishing fingerprint biometric technology as a global standard for access control, and at Bioscrypt she led product management, technical support, and key deployments as a field engineer.

Abdelahad’s hands-on experience in multiple applications across the globe was instrumental in driving continuous product innovation. She holds a Bachelor of Science in mathematics from the University of California, Los Angeles.

Kristen Halligan, Biometric System Program Specialist, Identity Operations Division, Office of Biometric and Identity Management, U.S. Department of Homeland Security

Kristen J. Halligan is a biometric program specialist and law enforcement liaison at the U.S. Department of Homeland Security’s Office of Biometric Identity Management (OBIM). OBIM is the lead provider of biometric and identity services for DHS, helping frontline personnel make critical decisions about the identities of people they encounter daily.

Halligan serves as the law enforcement portfolio manager and is responsible for working with OBIM’s DHS customers, external mission partners, and other stakeholders to expand the program’s biometric and identity services to ensure a safe, secure, and resilient homeland. She primarily works with the law enforcement community on the exchange of biometric, biographic, and immigration data between government agencies, ensuring multiple levels of government receive maximum benefit from the biometric data stored by OBIM.

Halligan began her career in the Defense Information Systems Agency working major systems acquisition processes before joining the U.S. Visitor and Immigrant Status Indicator Technology (US-VISIT), OBIM’s predecessor, as a project manager of numerous initiatives.

She holds a bachelor’s degree in decision sciences and management information systems and a master’s degree in public administration from George Mason University.

Vanessa Pires, Channel Sales Director, Control iD

Vanessa Pires’ leadership has enabled the steady growth of the Control iD brand, an ASSA ABLOY Group brand, in the market, helping the company establish itself as a leader in access control technologies, especially facial identification. Over the past 11 years at Control iD, she has led a team responsible for results that exceed expectations and strengthen the company’s national presence.

Pires’ career is marked by building high-performance teams, expanding sales channels, and providing leadership based on trust, efficiency, and accountability, and she believes selling is more than negotiating—it’s about generating lasting value. Her efforts extend beyond her organization, as she actively participates in industry discussions and knowledge-sharing forums, elevating awareness of biometric standards and their impact on the broader identity ecosystem.

Pires has played a crucial role in promoting and democratizing biometrics in Brazil, helping Control iD grow from a startup into the country’s largest provider of access. Under her leadership, Control iD launched biometric solutions that initially focused on fingerprint recognition and have now evolved to include facial identification. This progress has set new standards for reliability, accessibility, and widespread adoption across Brazil.

Kelli Tippett, Laboratory Director, U.S. Secret Service

Since 2017, Kelli Tippett has served as the laboratory director at the U.S. Secret Service (USSS) Forensic Services Division, where she oversees laboratory operations and has made significant contributions to advancing forensic science capabilities. She co-founded and currently chairs the USSS Biometric Capabilities Integrated Project Team to provide governance, guidance, and project prioritization to biometric programs.

Prior to joining the USSS in 2016, Tippett worked in the private sector as a DNA casework analyst and casework director, where she specialized in forensic DNA analysis. In 2024, she was detailed as a senior executive advisor to the Office of Biometric Identity Management Futures Identity team, focused on advancing the strategic vision of future biometric modalities, including DNA analysis, in the U.S. Department of Homeland Security.

Tippett is currently detailed as the acting assistant commissioner for laboratories and scientific services in U.S. Customs and Border Protection. She holds a Bachelor of Science in biology from Oregon State University and a Master of Forensic Sciences from George Washington University and completed the Key Executive Leadership Certificate Program at American University.

Nicole Williams, Managing Director, Government and Public Sector Practice, EY

Nicole Williams is a managing director within EY’s Government & Public Sector practice, where she drives identity-led modernization and next-generation travel solutions across the U.S. Department of Homeland Security enterprise. A recognized thought leader and subject matter expert in biometrics, identity management, and border security, she blends technical expertise with mission-focused communications and stakeholder engagement to deliver transformative outcomes.

Before EY’s acquisition of Dignari in October 2024, Williams spearheaded marketing and strategy for DHS clients, leading innovation programs, executive communications, and market positioning. Since joining EY, she has guided integration and continues to shape DHS-facing narratives and campaigns that advance mission priorities.

Earlier in her career at Thales (formerly Gemalto), Williams directed marketing communications and strategic solution development, crafting client-facing strategies to enable next-generation travel across federal and commercial ecosystems. Her approach emphasizes relationship-centric methods, ensuring clarity, precision, and impact in complex stakeholder environments.

Williams holds a B.S. in marketing management from Virginia Tech and an M.B.A. in global business from St. Edward’s University. Outside of work, she is a proud mother of two young daughters and an avid equestrian.

SIA Identity and Biometrics Symposium

“SIA congratulates Lena Abdelahad, Kristen Halligan, Vanessa Pires, Kelli Tippett, and Nicole Williams on being named the 2025 winners of SIA’s globally recognized Women in Biometrics Awards. This year’s class of awardees are an inspiring group of leaders who are driving change and innovation across government biometric and identity services, forensic science, commercial and public applications, and helping to make our spaces and people safer,” said SIA CEO Don Erickson. “We applaud them for their impressive achievements, thank them for their valuable work to advance the biometrics field and enhance security and safety, and look forward to recognizing them at the Identity and Biometrics Symposium.”

For the first time in 2025, SIA will present the Women in Biometrics Awards at a special ceremony during SIA’s Identity and Biometrics Symposium, an event produced by the SIA Identity and Biometrics Technology Advisory Board and the SIA National Capital Region Security Forum and exploring the future of identity management for critical government missions.

This event—taking place Dec. 3 at the Tower Club in Tysons Corner, Virginia—will feature experts from government and industry discussing key issues in biometrics and identity. This symposium is sponsored by IDEMIA Public Security, IRIS ID, and Leidos and supported by media partner Biometric Update. Learn more and register to attend here.