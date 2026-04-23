Alcatraz Survey Shows Rising Acceptance of Biometrics in Workplace Security

An Alcatraz survey highlights how lost or forgotten badges disrupt operations, as employees balance convenience with concerns over data security, system reliability and potential misuse of biometric information.

A new survey from Alcatraz indicates increasing employee interest in replacing traditional workplace badges with biometric authentication, while also highlighting concerns around privacy and reliability.

According to the survey, nearly 30% of employees would prefer to use biometrics instead of traditional access methods such as ID badges. Additionally, 46% of employed U.S. adults expect biometrics to replace most security requirements within the next five to 10 years.

The findings point to a shift in how workers view access control technologies, with biometric systems such as facial authentication becoming more widely understood and accepted in daily life, including in workplace environments.

However, the data also reveals a generational divide. The survey found that 72% of Gen Z respondents are comfortable with biometric authentication, compared to 54% of Baby Boomers. Among those open to using biometric authentication at work, nearly half of respondents are Gen Z, followed by millennials and Gen X at 42% each, and 28% of Boomers.

“Millions of Americans use facial authentication to open their smartphones or access their bank accounts. Swiping an ID badge to access the office feels outdated. Face ID for secure spaces is finally here and it is 100% anonymous,” said Tina D’Agostin, CEO of Alcatraz.

The survey also highlights operational challenges associated with traditional badge systems. About 38% of employees who have lost or forgotten their badges reported being late to work or meetings as a result.

While openness to biometrics is increasing, respondents cited several concerns. Among those willing to adopt biometric systems, the most important factors were security at 62% and privacy at 55%. The top concerns overall include being locked out if the technology fails at 52%, unauthorized surveillance at 51% and potential hacking or spoofing at 48%.

Among those hesitant to adopt biometrics, concerns centered on lack of control over how biometric data is stored or used at 56%, being required to use biometric authentication without alternatives at 55% and unauthorized tracking or surveillance at 53%.

Alcatraz said its facial authentication technology is being used in environments such as data centers, airports, energy infrastructure and by Fortune 100 companies, professional sports teams and stadiums for secure access applications.

The survey was conducted online by YouGov Plc between Sept. 17-18, 2025, with a total sample size of 1,243 U.S. adults, including 602 employed respondents.