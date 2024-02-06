Telaeris announces Android 13 OS on XPID Series handheld badge & biometric readers

“We are excited to introduce the XPID Series Handheld Badge and Biometric Readers for XPressEntry with Android 13,” said Dr. David Carta, chief executive officer, Telaeris. “Cyber security remains a major threat and this upgrade reflects our commitment to staying at the forefront of security technology. The XPID200 is the industry’s first handheld reader for access control systems to deploy Android 13 and our customers can now benefit from these advanced security features from Telaeris.”



Telaeris‘ XPressEntry XPID series handheld badge and biometric readers enhance access control and security management by providing a flexible, mobile solution that goes beyond traditional door readers and addresses specific safety and security challenges.



*HANDHELD BADGE VERIFICATION – Superior security with handheld authentication to confidently control access to and manage any secured space plus ENTRY / EXIT tracking.



*EMERGENCY EVACUATION MUSTERING – Ensure everyone is safely accounted for during a true emergency to improve evacuations, employee safety and OSHA / regulatory compliance.



*CORPORATE EVENTS & TRAINING – Use existing security badges for access management to manage attendees and deny access when necessary to events and training.



*HANDHELD BIOMETRIC VERIFICATION – Superior security with biometrics and multi-factor authentication to deliver enhanced identity authentication in high security areas.



*WORKPLACE SURVEYS – Pre-screen workers with questions and deny access when necessary to help prevent the spread of illness and to keep the workplace safe.



*OTHER USE CASES – Time and Attendance, Confined Space Management, Bus Entry Validation, Guest / Visitor Tracking, Remote Parking, Mobile Enrollment, and more.