BigBear.ai implements biometric boarding solutions for Denver International Airport

BigBear.ai today announced a successful installation of veriScan, BigBear.ai’s biometric verification solution, at the Denver International Airport (DEN). veriScan is now deployed at 14 international departure gates at DEN, impacting the boarding process for over 46,600 international departing passengers.

BigBear.ai’s veriScan offers a seamless experience for proper identification of individuals traveling internationally in settings with required security protocols. veriScan allows airlines at the Denver International Airport to reduce boarding times. The facial biometric process is voluntary for U.S. citizens.

Today, the U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) is congressionally mandated to implement a biometric entry-exit system. Using CBP’s Traveler Verification Service, veriScan captures and transmits the traveler’s image to CBP during the boarding process for identity verification. veriScan has processed over 28 million passengers since its inception in 2018.

“We are thrilled to see positive results early on from the implementation of veriScan at Denver International Airport,” said Kevin McAleenan, President of BigBear.ai. “I applaud DEN for their dedication to focus on security protocols using innovative technologies across 13 airlines.”

Travelers who wish to opt out of the new biometric process may notify an airline official or a CBP officer as they approach the departure gate. These travelers will be required to present a valid travel document for inspection by the gate agent, and they will be processed consistent with existing requirements for departure from the United States.

CBP is committed to its privacy obligations and has taken steps to safeguard the privacy of all travelers. CBP has employed strong technical security safeguards and has limited the amount of personally identifiable information used in the facial biometric process. Photos of U.S. citizens will be deleted within 12 hours. Photos of foreign nationals who are statutorily required to provide biometrics will be stored in a secure Department of Homeland Security system.