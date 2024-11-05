IDEMIA Public Security names Vincent Bouatou as Chief Technology Officer

IDEMIA Public Security has announced the appointment of Vincent Bouatou as Chief Technology Officer (CTO) and Head of the International CTO Office. Vincent is a seasoned technologist and leader with over 20 years of experience working within IDEMIA's Research and Technology Unit, Global R&D, Public Security & Identity. In his role as CTO, Vincent will drive IDEMIA's technology and cybersecurity strategy, technical governance, innovation, and AI leadership.

"Vincent brings a deep understanding of the biometrics and identity industry, incredible technical know-how, and a successful track record of building and scaling technology teams," said Matt Cole, CEO, IDEMIA Public Security. "As we execute our mission to make the world safer through our best-in-class technology and services for the government, travel, law enforcement, and public sector, I am confident that Vincent will further strengthen our innovation and leadership in the market while focusing on how our biometric technology positively impacts society, with a continued effort on security, equity, and privacy protection."

"I'm very excited to lead the strong CTO team and continue driving IDEMIA Public Security's commitment to innovation and expand our leadership in the biometric technology space," shared Vincent Bouatou, Chief Technology Officer, IDEMIA Public Security. "I'm also thrilled to be leading such a talented team and bring our collective skills and experiences together to continue offering the best and most secure and seamless solutions for our customers around the world."

Prior to IDEMIA, Vincent served within Microsoft's Higher Education and Academic Research Relations group, where he developed strong partnerships with academia and fostered student and researcher entrepreneurship within the technology and software space.