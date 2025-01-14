Invixium announces enhanced integration and partnership with Galaxy Control Systems

Invixium, a global leader in biometric access control, workforce, and visitor management, along with RTLS-connected worker solutions, today announces an enhanced integration of their software platform, IXM WEB 3.0, with System Galaxy software v11.8.5.

This integration offers a seamless connection between the two systems, enabling data exchange and providing a scalable, unified platform to manage access control information. For ease, dealers of Galaxy Control Systems will be able to purchase all Invixium products, including the all-new Enterprise Series—IXM ROSTO (face + card) and IXM TOUCH 3 (finger + card)—directly from Galaxy Control Systems.

“Galaxy Control is a valued long-term partner and reseller, and we are excited to announce this enhanced integration,” said Shiraz Kapadia, CEO & President at Invixium. “Our longstanding and trusted partnership with Galaxy ensures that integrators and end users can rely on this solution to deliver continual innovation, quality, and value for a wide range of access control needs.”

“Demand for high-performance access control solutions is on the rise, and this integration offers our customers uncompromised performance and scalability,” said Rick Caruthers, President at Galaxy Control Systems. “This collaboration brings together the strengths of both systems, delivering enhanced functionality that supports the growing customer base.”

System Galaxy software is a complete access control and security management solution. This upgraded integration enables auto face enrollment, eliminating the need for tedious manual processes. With this feature, users who have a picture on their profile will be automatically enrolled, significantly reducing setup times. This integration also enables efficient identity management, individualized identity-based door access, and the ability to generate specific reports for each screen view or credential holder.

Galaxy Control Systems is an authorized value-added distributor of Invixium biometric solutions.