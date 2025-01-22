IDEMIA achieves top biometric scores in DHS RIVTD evaluation

IDEMIA Public Security, a provider of secure and trusted biometric-based solutions, proudly announces its top-ranking results in the Department of Homeland Security's (DHS) Science and Technology Directorate (S&T) Remote Identity Validation Technology Demonstration (RIVTD).

The RIVTD series is a rigorous evaluation designed to challenge and advance the capabilities of remote identity verification technologies and assess their effectiveness. IDEMIA's #1 ranking in track 3 among the participants underscores its commitment to developing cutting-edge biometric algorithms that excel in real-world scenarios, are secure against sophisticated attacks, and meet the highest standards of fairness.

IDEMIA achieved flawless results in liveness detection, ensuring zero successful attacks while consistently reaching the demanding user experience satisfaction and delivering superior accuracy across demographic groups, including gender, race, and skin tone. These results set a new benchmark for the biometric industry and emphasize fairness, a global legal and ethical requirement and a crucial standard in biometrics and algorithms.

"Our leadership in the RIVTD evaluation reflects our unwavering focus on creating technologies that not only deliver accuracy but also operate equitably across diverse populations," said Vincent Bouatou, Chief Technology Officer, IDEMIA Public Security. "In a rapidly evolving regulatory landscape, fairness is becoming a legal necessity on top of a moral and ethical imperative."