IDEMIA and Arkansas DMV bring next-generation Mobile ID to residents

IDEMIA Public Security North America, in partnership with the Arkansas Department of Finance and Administration's (DFA) division of Driver Services and Motor Vehicles (DSMV), has launched the next generation of mobile ID in Arkansas. Arkansas residents now have access to a highly secure digital version of a state-issued driver's license or state ID on their mobile phone to show their identity at government agencies, businesses, and organizations that accept mobile ID.

"Arkansans with an existing driver's license or state ID can have that official state credential on their mobile phone or device through a simple process that takes less than five minutes," said Jim Hudson, DFA Secretary. "It is a free, secure resource that empowers Arkansans to determine the amount of information they choose to share in any transaction. We are committed to providing a great customer experience, and the Mobile ID is one more way we are streamlining and improving state services."

Powered by IDEMIA's patented technologies and security features, the Arkansas Mobile ID App is available for free download from the Apple App Store or Google Play. The Arkansas Mobile ID App provides a simple way for individuals to prove who they are while protecting their privacy. Mobile ID is securely stored on the user's device only and is not stored in a central database. Only mobile ID holders can access their information using their biometric data or unique PIN, ensuring a trusted experience for both users and mobile ID verifiers.

Users can also control the amount of personal data that is shared so that a user who is asked to prove their age for an age-restricted purchase, for example, can reveal that they are over the required age but not expose their full birth date, address, or other personal information found on a driver's license.

"We are proud to lead the market with our innovative mobile ID technology, providing unparalleled convenience and the highest levels of identification privacy and security. Together, with Arkansas, we're introducing a contactless, highly secure, state-approved credential that resides on the citizens' mobile devices, serving as a valid form of identification. This partnership not only enhances everyday experiences but also empowers residents with greater control over their personal identity information," said Rob Gardner, CEO, IDEMIA Civil Identity North America.

Arkansas joins a select group of states, including Arizona, Delaware, Iowa, New York, and West Virginia, that have implemented IDEMIA's Mobile ID technology, with more states expected to follow this year. You can also expect to see Arkansas Mobile ID enter commercial wallets in the near future.

To learn more about Arkansas' Mobile ID, please visit https://www.dfa.arkansas.gov/mobile-id/.