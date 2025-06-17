BigBear.ai deploys Enhanced Passenger Processing biometrics at major ports internationally

BigBear.ai confirmed multiple deployments of its biometric software for Enhanced Passenger Processing (EPP) at key international airports and ports of entry. The solution, developed by Pangiam, now a BigBear.ai company, is designed to streamline international arrival experiences for U.S. citizens while also maximizing security and compliance.

“We are proud to support international airports, seaports, and U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) in transforming the security and safety for travelers while elevating the passenger experience through AI-powered innovation," said Kevin McAleenan, CEO of BigBear.ai.

BigBear.ai has deployed the enhanced technology at the following airports and ports of entry:

Charlotte Douglas International Airport (CLT)

Chicago International Airport (ORD)

Cross Border Xpress (CBX)

Dallas Fort Worth International Airport (DFW)

Denver International Airport (DEN)

John F. Kennedy International Airport—Terminal 4 (JFKIAT)

John F. Kennedy International Airport—Terminal 8

Los Angeles International Airport—Terminal 7 (LAX-T7 UAL)

Los Angeles International Airport—Tom Bradley International Terminal (LAX-TBIT)

Montreal-Trudeau International Airport (YUL)

Port of Seattle (SEA)

Vancouver Fraser Port Authority, Canada

For more information about BigBear.ai’s biometric and AI technologies, visit bigbear.ai/solutions/computer-vision-and-digital-identity/veriscan/.