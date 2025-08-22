Keeper Security Adds Biometric Access to Keeper Vault

Keeper Security is extending its password protection services to biometrics.

The privileged access management (PAM) software provider announced the release of biometric login using FIDO2/WebAuthn passkeys for Keeper Commander CLI and both Chrome and Edge browser extensions. Users can now utilize biometric- or PIN-protected passkeys to access their Keeper Vault cross-platform, including Windows devices via Windows Hello and Mac devices using Touch ID. User biometric data remains on their device and cannot be accessed by Keeper.

“Security is shifting from passwords alone to stronger, more reliable methods,” commented Craig Lurey, CTO and co-founder of Keeper Security. “This update lets users unlock their vaults using trusted, device-based credentials such as biometrics or PINs, reducing reliance on passwords that can be stolen or phished.”

The Keeper Browser Extension is available now for download from Keeper’s website, the Chrome Web Store, and the Microsoft Edge Add-ons Store. The Keeper Commander CLI is available from Keeper's open-source GitHub repository.

For additional information, visit Keeper’s documentation portal.