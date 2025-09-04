Invixium Achieves Certification for Genetec Security Center 5.13.1.0

Invixium has completed the Genetec API and SDK certification process for Security Center version 5.13.1.0, confirming two years of validated interoperability for its IXM WEB 3.0 platform. The company’s biometric access control, workforce, and visitor management technologies have long operated within Genetec’s unified security environment; this certification formalizes that alignment.

“This certification elevates our partnership to a new level, bringing increased value to our shared customers and partners and further strengthening our relationship with Invixium,” said Thibaut Louvet, Senior Director, Professional Services, Genetec Inc.

Shiraz Kapadia, CEO & President of Invixium, commented that the partnership "reflects our commitment to Genetec’s installers, dealers, and customers that this integration is certified, up-to-date, and uncompromising."

The integration enables Genetec users to incorporate biometric authentication within a single platform. Cardholder credentials synchronize in real time, reducing setup requirements and minimizing configuration errors. For system integrators and installers, this results in faster deployments and simplified maintenance schedules at a time when project timelines are often compressed.

Technical enhancements include support for the RIO protocol, allowing Invixium biometric devices to communicate directly with Synergis Cloud Link appliances. This positions the devices as edge controllers at the door, reducing network complexity.

Auto-face enrollment leverages profile photographs to register users without manual capture, while custom card formats preserve existing access cards. Custom field mapping for employee identifiers aligns the system with internal databases, maintaining data accuracy and consistency across platforms.

Genetec continues to serve as an authorized global reseller of Invixium biometric hardware.