Alcatraz to Showcase Rock X Updates at Identity Week America 2025

Alcatraz, known for facial biometric authentication in physical access, will highlight the latest upgrades to its Rock X platform at Identity Week America 2025, Booth 428. CEO Tina D’Agostin will also present a session on the future of access control, focusing on the face as a universal credential.

Rock X is designed for high-security environments, including critical infrastructure, enterprise campuses and regulated industries. The latest updates, delivered through Alcatraz’s Facial Authentication-as-a-Service model, expand adaptive two-factor authentication, improve tailgating detection, and add SIP-based intercom support.

The platform also allows organizations to collect biometric consent through custom DocuSign workflows and to limit facial matching to enrolled users, helping meet strict privacy standards.

D’Agostin's session, “From FaceID to Physical Access: Bridging the Digital–Physical Identity Divide,” will take place September 11 at 11 a.m. ET. Her presentation will focus on facial authentication as a more scalable and secure physical access technology.