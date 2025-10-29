AMAG Technology and Suprema Strengthen Biometric Access Partnership

AMAG Technology has named Suprema as its strategic partner for biometric readers. Built on their longstanding history of collaboration, the formalized partnership will see Suprema’s biometric reader technology integrated with AMAG’s Symmetry Solution Suite.

“AMAG Technology and Suprema have worked together for many years, and our enhanced partnership represents a natural progression of that relationship,” said Jennifer Marx, Vice President of Product Management, AMAG Technology. “By formalizing our strategic partnership, we can better serve our global customer base by planning, designing, and building integrated products to deliver solutions of the highest levels of security, convenience, and scalability.”

The partnership is expected to provide deeper technical integration, expanded global support for enterprise customers, and aligned product roadmaps. Suprema’s biometric readers will now operate with AMAG Symmetry to provide users another option for access control and identity verification.

“Suprema is proud to strengthen our long-standing collaboration with AMAG Technology by becoming their strategic partner for biometric readers,” said Bob McKee, President of Suprema America. "Together, we are committed to delivering integrated solutions that give customers the highest levels of security, usability, and global support. By deepening technical integration, we are ensuring organizations worldwide can confidently meet today’s identity challenges while preparing for the future.”