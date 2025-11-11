Suprema Launches BioStar X, a Next-Generation Unified Security Platform

Suprema today announced the launch of BioStar X, its most advanced unified security platform. BioStar X integrates biometric access control and video surveillance into a single, scalable system, delivering enterprise-grade resilience, total control, and real-time monitoring across multiple sites.

Total control and intelligent monitoring

BioStar X centralizes operations through a unified monitoring console, allowing administrators to view interactive maps, AI-powered video grids, live alarms, and access logs in real time. The platform eliminates the need to toggle between multiple systems, helping security teams respond faster and more intelligently. Advanced access control features allow detailed role-based permissions, zone-specific rules, and automated emergency actions such as lockdowns or fire protocols. AI-driven video intelligence detects events like falls, intrusions, loitering, and tailgating, enabling proactive threat mitigation.

Scalable, open, and reliable architecture

Designed for mission-critical security operations, BioStar X’s architecture supports thousands of devices and users while maintaining performance and business continuity. Its open API enables seamless integration with third-party systems, including parking management, perimeter detection, drones, and robots. Core enterprise capabilities such as AES-256 encryption, database sharding, and multi-server communication ensure reliability across single-site and multi-site environments.

“With BioStar X, we’re delivering total confidence in security operations,“ said Hanchul Kim, CEO of Suprema Inc. “One unified platform combining AI intelligence, multi-credential access, and seamless scalability—enabling organizations to grow their security infrastructure without compromise. That’s the future of intelligent operations. It represents our vision for the future of enterprise security—intelligent, integrated, and adaptive to continuous change.“