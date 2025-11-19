Dormakaba Acquires Minority Stake in RealSense to Advance Intelligent Access Control

In a move to advance intelligent access control, dormakaba has acquired a minority stake in RealSense, a pioneer in AI-enabled computer vision.

RealSense was founded in July as a spin-off of Intel Corp. and is based in Santa Clara, Calif. The company has a team of around 120 specialists and provides depth cameras and image processing technology used in access control, industrial automation, healthcare, autonomous mobile robots, humanoids and other applications.

In an announcement, dormakaba said the venture investment will help drive innovation and accelerate development of intelligent access solutions for strategic verticals such as data centers, airports and other critical infrastructures. In aviation, the collaboration is expected to reinforce dormakaba’s market position by strengthening its offering with biometric and AI technologies to meet evolving industry needs.

The partnership is said to support RealSense’s approach to integrating innovative technologies into access solutions. The use of biometric and intelligent systems is designed to provide a seamless and secure user experience and can be integrated into various identity verification and authentication applications, according to the announcement.

The companies are not disclosing further details or the financial terms of the transaction.