Sign In Solutions Adds The Receptionist to Visitor Management Lineup

Sign In Solutions has acquired The Receptionist, a Denver-based visitor management company with more than 5,500 customers in 35 countries.

According to an announcement, the acquisition expands the Sign In Solutions and Sign In App visitor management portfolios by integrating The Receptionist’s Radical Support service model, which places customers at the center of company operations. The combined offering is positioned as a visitor management solution that brings together service and support best practices with Sign In Solutions’ human-centered and intelligence-powered technology.

The Receptionist is known for its Radical Support approach. With that model incorporated into the Sign In Solutions platforms, customers are expected to gain enhanced service while maintaining access to visitor management technology designed to support governance, risk-management and compliance responsibilities. The announcement states that existing The Receptionist customers will retain the level of customer service they are accustomed to while gaining access to what is described as the next era of workplace technology.

Scott Meyer, CEO of Sign In Solutions, said the company has been deliberately building an AI-first visitor management system through acquisition and innovation. He added that integrating The Receptionist’s service model creates what the company believes is a complete solution for organizations ranging from small businesses to enterprises, including workplaces, schools and buildings.

Andy Alsop, Founder, President and CEO of The Receptionist, said joining Sign In Solutions provides additional resources to extend the company’s goals. He noted the opportunity for greater global reach and scale, the ability to extend the support model to new customers, and expanded access for existing customers to Sign In Solutions’ visitor management capabilities.

The announcement also cites broader workplace trends, including increased governance, risk-management and compliance requirements, hybrid workforces, evolving safety and security threats, and growing overlap between physical and cyber security needs. At the same time, it notes that customers, employees and guests increasingly expect connected, secure and frictionless experiences.

Sign In Solutions stated that its platforms are designed to deliver intuitive visitor management experiences without compromising safety or risk. The company said its technology foundations allow it to tailor visitor management capabilities to meet the unique needs of organizations in a range of environments and locations, and that customers will now also benefit from the service and support practices The Receptionist brings.

Meyer said the company's strategy is focused on consistent execution, strong service and modern technology built for the long term, with the stated goal of redefining visitor management and moving away from legacy systems.