Brivo and Envoy Partner to Launch Integrated Visitor Management in Brivo Security Suite

Brivo, a cloud-native unified physical security company, recently partnered with workplace platform provider Envoy to launch their new joint visitor management tool within Brivo Security Suite: Brivo Visitor Management.

“Today’s visitor experience requires a unified platform for access control and visitor management,” said Steve Van Till, Chief Executive Officer at Brivo. “Our partnership with Envoy makes this a reality. Our customers can now enjoy the benefits of effortless invitations, tailored access permissions for every location, and simplified visitor management all within the Brivo Security Suite.”

Brivo Visitor Management, powered by Envoy, blends Brivo’s security architecture with Envoy’s workplace management tools to consolidate visitor check-in, access control, intrusion detection, and video intelligence into one platform.

Visitor authentication is streamlined through self-service kiosks and pre-registration. An automated approval process, background check support, permission templates, and watch-list screening, all of which are logged for audit readiness and compliance, are a few key capabilities. Administrators can oversee access, manage visitor activity, and monitor video feeds through a unified dashboard.

“This first of its kind partnership is really an exciting one,” said Larry Gadea, Founder and CEO of Envoy. “We’re excited to start with our Visitors product and look forward to further transforming the workplace together.”