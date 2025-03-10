Commend unveils multilingual translation capabilities for Ivy Virtual Assistant

Commend introduces groundbreaking translation capabilities to Ivy Virtual Assistant, part of Commend’s Symphony Cloud Solution. Ivy now offers real-time voice-to-text transcription and seamless multilingual translation during live conversations, enabling businesses to provide instant, native-language support.

Designed to enhance call centers, emergency points, and info terminals, our AI-driven audio communication utilizes 'Deep Neural Networks' to communicate naturally, handle routine inquiries, and reduce workload. With machine learning and natural language processing, Ivy ensures smooth, human-like interactions in any language—24/7, without breaks.

Experience the future of intelligent communication with Ivy, the world’s first Conversational AI-based intercom voice assistant.