HID Focuses on Converging Physical and Digital Identity Systems

ISC West 2026 will serve as the backdrop for HID to demonstrate a range of technologies designed to integrate physical access, digital authentication and identity verification into a cohesive system. At booth #9053, the company will present solutions spanning mobile reader management, healthcare visitor management, credential issuance and biometric identity verification, all aimed at strengthening security while improving operational efficiency.

Unified Identity and Credential Ecosystem

HID’s presence at the event centers on helping organizations build unified identity ecosystems that connect access control, authentication and identity verification. According to Ramesh Songukrishnasamy, identity serves as the foundation linking physical and digital security systems as they converge.

Attendees will experience hands-on demonstrations showing how HID’s technologies operate together across enterprise, healthcare, government and critical infrastructure environments. These immersive scenarios are designed to illustrate how identity-centric strategies can be applied in real-world use cases.

HID will also participate in eight speaking sessions during the event, with a full list available through the ISC West 2026 Session Directory.

Credential Issuance, Access Control and Verification

HID will highlight its credential issuance solutions as a starting point for modern identity management. These tools are designed to support organizations in creating, deploying and scaling trusted credentials across multiple formats and workforce types.

Mobile credentials continue to gain traction, with 74% of organizations already deploying or planning deployment according to HID’s 2026 State of Security and Identity Report. HID Mobile Access enables secure credential delivery through an app or digital wallet across a range of devices. The company will also demonstrate support for mobile access on readers with Existing Keys to reduce upgrade complexity and cost.

At the event, HID is introducing HID Converged Credentials, which consolidates physical and logical access into a single standards-based credential. This allows users to access secured doors and authenticate to workstations and enterprise applications using the same card or security key without passwords or separate tokens.

For credential lifecycle management, HID FARGO Connect streamlines issuance across distributed environments by connecting remote locations, HR systems and issuance hardware. When paired with printers such as the HID FARGO HDP6600, HDP5000e and DTC1500, the platform supports faster issuance, improved security and greater operational efficiency.

Access Infrastructure and Identity Verification

HID is also showcasing advancements in access control infrastructure and reader management. HID Linq Mobile for Android provides remote configuration of HID Signo and OMNIKEY readers, including firmware updates from a single interface. The Android version is expected in Q2 with iOS availability planned later.

For mobile and on-the-go authentication, the HID OMNIKEY Plug Series supports passwordless authentication and multiple credential technologies including FIDO2 and other multi-factor authentication methods.

In healthcare environments, Visitor Manager for Healthcare integrates with electronic health record systems to link visitors to patients and rooms. Features include ID scanning, photo capture, watchlist management and audit-ready logs to support compliance requirements such as HIPAA and OSHA.

Within the Digital Trust & Identity Pavilion, HID will demonstrate biometric identity verification technologies. The HID Facepod will be used at the pavilion entrance to confirm in real time that individuals are who they claim to be. Additional demonstrations at HID’s pavilion booth #22136 will showcase multimodal identity verification in collaboration with Veridocs and Soloinsight, combining facial recognition and advanced document authentication across physical and mobile credentials.

These demonstrations align with broader industry trends. According to HID’s 2026 State of Security and Identity Report, 75% of organizations have deployed or are evaluating converged physical and digital identity solutions, while 73% identify identity management as a top strategic priority. HID’s showcase aims to reflect how organizations are increasingly adopting unified approaches to identity across environments and use cases.