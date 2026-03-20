Mercury Security Launches Embedded Application Environment for Edge-Based Access Control Innovation

Mercury Security has announced the commercial launch of its embedded application environment, marking a shift from concept to execution. The platform is designed to enable technology partners and OEMs to build and deploy secure applications directly on Mercury MP Intelligent Controllers equipped with the latest Mercury firmware.

The company introduced the embedded application environment one year ago to expand the capabilities of access controllers. With developer onboarding now active and partner applications in progress, the platform is moving into full commercial use.

The open architecture approach allows approved applications to run directly at the edge. By embedding business logic and integrations on the controller itself, organizations can accelerate innovation, strengthen security and scale functionality without reengineering core infrastructure.

Developer Program and Partner Ecosystem

Mercury’s structured developer program supports technology partners through a four-step onboarding process that includes proposal submission, technical evaluation in collaboration with Mercury, access to development tools and completion of a security review prior to distribution. This framework is intended to ensure applications meet performance and cybersecurity expectations while helping partners bring solutions to market more efficiently.

The launch also highlights a growing ecosystem of OEMs and developers building on the platform. Innovation can now extend beyond upstream systems, with applications enhancing integration, analytics and orchestration directly within the controller.

“This is a milestone moment,” said Steve Lucas, Vice President of Sales at Mercury Security. “We’ve laid the groundwork with a secure, open controller platform and validated distribution through OEM channels. We’ve created an environment where partners and developers can build apps on MP Controllers. Now, we have the program and tools to support a growing list of certified app developers.”

Partner Applications and Edge-Based Capabilities

Mercury is collaborating with several partners to demonstrate the range of capabilities enabled by the embedded application environment.

Commend Edge Bridge will deliver real-time hardware-level data directly and securely to Commend device displays and audio products without requiring middleware. HiveWatch will use its application on Mercury controllers to connect access control hardware to its cloud security operations platform, providing centralized visibility into physical security events, isolating device health events at the panel level and supporting faster diagnostics, proactive maintenance and incident response.

PassiveBolt will offer KeyShare Connect, which enables verification of government-issued digital IDs such as mobile driver’s licenses for physical access within a Mercury-powered environment. The application runs natively on the controller at the edge and aims to eliminate the need to issue, manage or pay for separate access credentials.

These applications join the Mercury KS210 device app, which allows OEMs to integrate up to 32 KS210 OSDP server cabinet locks per controller.

Security, Governance and Industry Demonstration

Security and governance are foundational to the embedded application environment. Applications undergo structured testing to ensure performance integrity and alignment with enterprise cybersecurity expectations.

Built on open standards, Mercury’s controllers are designed to allow more efficient integration while giving end users flexibility to adapt over time. The approach supports phased modernization as regulatory requirements evolve and integration needs expand, rather than requiring wholesale system replacement.

The embedded application environment is being demonstrated at ISC West at Booth 8053, where attendees can see how applications run directly on Mercury controllers and how the developer program supports structured innovation across the ecosystem.