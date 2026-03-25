Verkada Expands U.S. and International Footprint Following Strong Growth Year

Verkada has announced the opening of four new offices across the United States in Atlanta, Chicago, Dallas and Los Angeles, along with a new international hub in Dubai, as the company builds on a year of significant growth.

The expansion follows a fiscal year in which Verkada reported revenue growth of 30% year over year and secured an investment from CapitalG, Alphabet’s independent growth fund, valuing the company at $5.8 billion.

Filip Kaliszan, co-founder and CEO of Verkada, said the company’s recent momentum reflects a growing opportunity to apply artificial intelligence to physical environments. He noted that long-term investments in AI have positioned Verkada to respond to market demand while supporting customers and partners in building safer communities globally.

Growth metrics highlight adoption and scale

Verkada reported more than 31,000 customers worldwide, including over 100 Fortune 500 companies. The company now has more than 2 million devices online, signaling continued scale across its deployments.

Customer adoption of multiple product lines has also increased, with 78% of core customers using two or more Verkada solutions and 54% using three or more. The company added that customers typically nearly double their initial spending within the first year. Verkada’s product Net Promoter Score stood at 51 as of the fourth quarter.

AI-driven innovation fuels demand

The company attributed its record sales to rising demand for proactive, AI-powered physical security solutions designed to deter threats and improve operational efficiency.

Over the past year, Verkada introduced more than 174 AI features and product updates. These include AI-powered deterrence that detects unauthorized behavior such as loitering and triggers context-aware audio messages, as well as a unified timeline feature that visually reconstructs the movement of a person or vehicle into a single map-based view for investigations.

Additional updates include an AI-powered voice directory with live translation for intercom systems, allowing visitors to communicate intent without knowing specific contact details, and AI-powered alerts that identify unusual activity such as slip-and-fall incidents, unauthorized access or missing personal protective equipment. The system also delivers audio-based alerts for events like glass breaking or shouting, paired with video context.

Customer outcomes span industries

Verkada said its technology is now deployed across 171 countries, with its systems processing more than 400 million images per hour during peak times. Its access control solutions enable 8 million door unlocks daily, while its visitor management system prevented more than 5,000 potential threats over the past year.

The company highlighted several customer outcomes across industries. A global industrial manufacturer reduced security incidents by 30% and accelerated investigations by five times while lowering operating costs, with one facility achieving a 50% cost reduction. A national nonprofit organization saved $1.5 million over seven years by reducing IT support needs and eliminating on-premises infrastructure.

A public research university reduced daily resident lockouts by 93% and cut time spent managing keys by 40% using cloud-based access control. Meanwhile, a multi-site aged care provider reported zero wandering incidents among high-risk dementia residents over six months after deploying AI-powered alerts, with projected long-term savings reaching hundreds of thousands of dollars.

Verkada said the continued expansion and product innovation reflect its focus on bringing AI into the physical world to address real-world security challenges at scale.