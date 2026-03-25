DigiFlight’s Dr. Jazma Parker Named to 2026 SIA Women in Security Forum Power 100

DigiFlight Inc. announced that Dr. Jazma Parker, Director of Security and Facility Security Officer, has been named to the 2026 honoree list for the Security Industry Association Women in Security Forum Power 100.

The annual initiative recognizes 100 women whose accomplishments are helping to break barriers, reshape leadership and highlight the contributions women bring to the security industry. According to SIA, this year’s selection process was especially competitive, reflecting a growing depth of talent across the field.

Candice Aragon, chair of the Women in Security Forum and chief experience officer at PSA, said the honorees represent leaders, innovators, mentors and changemakers who are shaping the future of security. She also noted that many nominations came from male allies, underscoring a shared commitment to advancing women in the industry.

Dr. Parker was recognized for a career that spans military, federal and corporate security roles. She has 17 years of experience supporting Department of Defense national security programs and corporate industrial security operations. Her career began as a contract background investigator with the U.S. Office of Personnel Management before she joined the FBI’s Security Division, where she conducted reinvestigations for personnel assigned to high-priority divisions, including the Weapons of Mass Destruction Directorate.

From 2013 to 2019, Dr. Parker supported U.S. Department of Defense operations in the Middle East during Operations Enduring Freedom and Sentinel. Serving as chief of security and lead intelligence analyst, she oversaw security for four U.S. Army aerospace intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance programs.

Beyond her operational work, Dr. Parker is also a published academic author and an active mentor. She supports assistant facility security officers and early-career professionals by encouraging them to pursue advanced degrees, certifications and strategic skill development. DigiFlight said multiple individuals she has mentored have gone on to earn advanced credentials, contributing to the broader national security workforce.

“Being included among 99 other women who show up every day to protect what matters most, our nation’s data, systems, and secrets — is humbling beyond words,” Dr. Parker said. “Each of them raises the bar for all of us, and I’m grateful to SIA and the Women in Security Forum for shining a light on their tireless commitment to safeguarding intellectual property and national security. I stand on the shoulders of this community.”

The 2026 Power 100 honorees will be recognized at an invite-only breakfast on March 27 during ISC West 2026, ahead of the event’s Day 3 keynote.