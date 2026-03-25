Resideo Unveils AI Search and Integrated Access Control at ISC West 2026

At ISC West 2026, Resideo Technologies introduced new capabilities for its First Alert security portfolio, including AI Smart Search for First Alert CX4 video cameras and a cloud-based access control integration with ProdataKey.

The announcements highlight the company’s focus on improving user experience and creating new opportunities for residential and small-to-medium business security professionals. According to Ryan Park, senior product director of safety and security at Resideo, the company is continuing to invest in platforms and partnerships to help First Alert Premier Partners improve operations and strengthen customer relationships. He added that integrating First Alert security solutions with ProdataKey enables unified access control and intrusion detection across installations.

New Features Debut at ISC West

At booth #10047, Resideo is showcasing updates to its First Alert security solutions and software. Among the new features is AI Smart Search for First Alert CX4 cameras, which uses generative AI to detect and classify data. The feature allows users to describe an event using natural language and quickly locate relevant video clips within the Total Connect 2.0 app and web interface, eliminating the need to manually review multiple camera feeds.

The company also introduced a new integration between ProdataKey and First Alert security systems. This integration connects access control and security platforms to create a unified experience across doors, buildings and locations. It also enables synced user management from a single portal and allows valid credentials to arm or disarm systems when entering or leaving a site.

Focus on Operational Efficiency and Growth

In addition to product updates, Resideo is highlighting how its First Alert portfolio supports key business priorities for dealers and integrators. Integrated security and video capabilities are designed to streamline operations by reducing the need to switch between systems, while over-the-air updates, backward compatibility and remote management tools simplify installation.

The company also emphasized tools aimed at strengthening customer relationships, including dealer branding and modular system design for more personalized experiences. New offerings within the First Alert Premier Partner Program, such as the Find-a-Pro webpage on FirstAlert.com, are intended to connect consumers with security professionals.

Resideo noted that recent integrations, including compatibility with Control4, are expected to further expand business opportunities and generate new leads for partners.