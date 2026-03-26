Sign In Solutions Renews LenelS2 OnGuard Certification, Expands Visitor Management Integration

Sign In Solutions has renewed its certification with LenelS2’s OnGuard system, continuing its participation in the OpenAccess Alliance Program and reinforcing its integration with enterprise access control technologies.

The renewed certification enables organizations using the OnGuard access control system to connect visitor management workflows with physical security controls. The integration is designed to support stronger security measures while improving governance, risk and compliance efforts and simplifying day-to-day operations.

Through the interface, approved visitors can receive temporary credentials via OnGuard, reducing the need for manual processes and easing congestion in entry areas. Real-time data synchronization ensures that only authorized individuals gain access, supporting compliance requirements and audit readiness. The system also aims to improve the visitor experience by enabling faster, more streamlined check-in procedures while maintaining adherence to security policies.

Gustavo Alves, Director of Software Engineering at Sign In Solutions, said the company focuses on delivering solutions that span the full visitor experience while balancing security with usability and integration. He emphasized the importance of partnerships across the security ecosystem to provide customers with a unified platform for visitor management.

LenelS2 confirmed that Sign In Solutions completed the required testing to validate its interface with the OnGuard system. John Marchioli of LenelS2 said the certification provides enterprise customers with another validated option when selecting a visitor management platform and noted the company’s continued participation in the OpenAccess Alliance Program.

The integration is positioned to support organizations in sectors with strict compliance requirements, including aerospace and defense, manufacturing, automotive, education and pharmaceuticals.