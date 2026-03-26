Honeywell, Rhombus Partner on AI-Powered Cloud Security Integration

Honeywell (NASDAQ: HON) has announced a new collaboration with Rhombus aimed at expanding its cloud-connected security and access solutions portfolio with AI-powered video capabilities. The partnership builds on Honeywell’s broader effort to modernize building security, an initiative that began in 2024 with its acquisition of LenelS2.

Through the collaboration, the companies will deliver an integrated cloud solution that combines access control and video management into a single platform designed for ease of deployment, scalability and streamlined management.

Billal Hammoud, President and CEO of Honeywell Building Automation, said the alliance brings together Honeywell’s access solutions portfolio, domain expertise and global reach with modern cloud video and AI-driven enhancements. He added that the combined offering is designed to deliver innovation while maintaining reliability and system resilience.

The announcement comes as organizations continue shifting toward cloud-based security and video systems. According to Omdia, cloud video solutions are growing at an annual rate exceeding 20 percent and are expected to be the fastest-growing segment in the security industry through 2029. Honeywell and Rhombus said their joint offering is positioned to support a measured and cost-efficient transition to the cloud for commercial and enterprise customers while helping reduce risk.

Garrett Larsson, co-founder and CEO of Rhombus, emphasized the importance of open platforms in physical security, noting that the partnership will enable expanded capabilities across video security, access control, sensors and building systems. He said customers will benefit from the combined expertise and AI capabilities of both companies, with immediate value upon deployment.

As part of the agreement, Honeywell will offer Rhombus products through its channel partners and system integrator network via an integration and reseller arrangement. The companies also plan to deepen integrations, embedding Rhombus AI analytics directly into Honeywell’s access control platforms.

The combined solution will allow organizations to extract insights from video data beyond traditional surveillance. Using tools such as Rhombus Insights, users can train AI prompts to analyze activity patterns, accelerate investigations and better understand how physical spaces are utilized.

The offering is designed for a range of commercial environments, including retail chains, fitness centers, schools and other distributed operations. Rhombus products will initially be available through Honeywell in North America, with plans for expansion into additional regions.