RealSense to Showcase ID Pro Facial Authentication Solution at ISC West 2026

RealSense announced it will debut its new RealSense ID Pro solution at ISC West, where the company will exhibit in Booth #20137 within the Digital Trust and Identity Pavilion. The event, held March 23–27 in Las Vegas, will serve as the platform for introducing the company’s latest advancement in biometric access control.

ID Pro builds on the company’s F450 platform and is designed to advance facial authentication toward what RealSense describes as intent-aware access control. The system aims to move beyond identity recognition by incorporating situational awareness into authentication processes.

Nadav Orbach, CEO of RealSense, said, “This will be a breakout year for biometrics in access control, and RealSense is uniquely positioned to lead it. ID Pro gives our partners uncompromising performance, privacy and flexibility to deploy advanced biometric access control at scale, with no trade-offs.”

The company will also highlight its growing partner ecosystem at the event. Among those participating are dormakaba, which is planning next-generation intelligent access control solutions that integrate vision-based AI into doors and entry systems, and Ones Technology, which will introduce its Vision 2 platform built on RealSense ID Pro.

ID Pro is designed as a compact, production-ready device capable of identifying individuals beyond facial recognition alone. The system delivers 99.77% biometric accuracy across diverse populations based on NIST 1:1 FRVT testing and supports authentication in under 250 milliseconds. It can store up to 10,000 faceprints on a single device and uses a privacy-first architecture that does not store or transmit personally identifiable information. Additional features include API-driven integration for deployment without custom hardware, calibration or tuning, as well as an accessible price point intended to lower barriers to adoption.

RealSense also confirmed it has achieved iBeta Level 2 Presentation Attack Detection compliance under the ISO/IEC 30107-3 standard. The evaluation tests a system’s ability to defend against spoofing attempts such as 3D masks, deepfakes and high-quality printed images. The company passed the testing on its first attempt and indicated plans to pursue Level 3 certification.

The announcement comes amid growing adoption of biometric technologies. RealSense noted that since 2018, U.S. Customs and Border Protection has intercepted more than 2,200 imposters using biometric systems. It also cited studies indicating users prefer biometrics over passwords by a two-to-one margin and that 85% of travelers report satisfaction with biometric-based processes.

Following its transition to an independent company and 50% year-over-year growth, RealSense said it is expanding into applications across access control, commerce, loyalty, time and attendance and critical infrastructure.

“RealSense is the world leader in intelligent vision systems, delivering the Visual Cortex for Physical AI,” Orbach said. “Our mission is to enable a smarter and safer world where machines can see, reason and act responsibly. Our approach to biometrics mirrors our approach to computer vision. We integrate privacy and ethical standards into everything we produce, resulting in one of the most trusted platforms in the world for biometric access control.”

David Fuller, chief innovation officer of dormakaba, said, “Integrating advanced vision-based biometrics into building infrastructure unlocks a new generation of secure, intelligent access. Our collaboration with RealSense accelerates that future.”

Onur Sirmatel, CEO of Ones Technology, added, “Vision 2 combines advanced biometrics with practical deployment at scale. RealSense ID Pro provides the performance foundation we need.”