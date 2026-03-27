Suprema Showcases AI-Powered Facial Authentication and Flexible Security Platforms at ISC West 2026

Suprema is presenting its latest AI-powered access control and security solutions at ISC West 2026, taking place March 25 to 27 in Las Vegas. Under the theme “Face the Future of Security,” the company is demonstrating how facial authentication and integrated platforms are shaping security deployments across the North American market.

AI-Powred Facial Authentication Takes Center Stage

As demand for touchless and high-assurance security grows across sectors such as critical infrastructure and commercial buildings, Suprema is previewing its upcoming BioStation 3 Max biometric terminal. The device is designed for high-security facilities and building lobbies where both security and user experience are priorities.

BioStation 3 Max delivers AI-based facial authentication and supports multiple authentication methods including fingerprint recognition, mobile access, QR, RFID and PIN. It also integrates a large touchscreen and a built-in VoIP intercom to enable two-way communication between visitors and administrators, combining access control and intercom functionality in a single device.

The company is also introducing Q-Finder, an AI-powered solution designed to identify unauthorized individuals and persons of interest across private-sector environments such as department stores and casinos. The system can also be configured for public safety use cases including missing persons and suspect searches by law enforcement and public institutions.

By integrating with existing CCTV infrastructure, Q-Finder enables real-time identification of persons of interest, helping operators respond more quickly to incidents. The solution also leverages a Geographic Information System to visualize movement paths on a smart map, supporting improved situational awareness and resource coordination.

Flexible Deployment with On-Premise and Cloud Platforms

Suprema is emphasizing deployment flexibility through its security platforms, allowing customers to choose between on-premise and cloud-based models based on operational and regulatory needs.

BioStar X, the company’s on-premise platform, integrates access control, video surveillance and system integrations into a single environment. It is designed to scale from small installations to large multi-site deployments while enabling operators to monitor access events, video streams, maps and alarms through a unified interface.

BioStar Air, Suprema’s cloud-native platform, connects biometric readers directly to the cloud without requiring on-premise servers or additional integrations. The system allows organizations to deploy new readers quickly using a single Ethernet connection while maintaining centralized control. The approach is designed to reduce installation time, cabling complexity and overall project costs.

Broad Integrations With Established Security Providers

At ISC West, Suprema is also demonstrating integration capabilities with major security solution providers including Genetec, Software House, AMAG Technology and Brivo. These integrations are intended to help system integrators and end users incorporate Suprema’s biometric technologies into existing infrastructures while reducing deployment complexity and protecting prior investments.

“Our customers and partners are asking for secure and seamless access experiences,” said Bob McKee, President of Suprema America. “By combining advanced AI facial authentication with both on-premise and cloud-native platforms, and by offering third-party integrations with leading security ecosystems, we are giving system integrators and security professionals the flexibility to modernize their security systems on their own terms while preserving their existing investments.”