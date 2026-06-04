System Surveyor Opens Registration for Inaugural THRIVE 2026 User Conference

Attendees gather at System Surveyor THRIVE 2026 for education sessions, networking and discussions on the future of security technology.

System Surveyor has opened registration for System Surveyor THRIVE 2026, the company’s first in-person user conference, scheduled for Sept. 28-30 in Austin, Texas.

The event is designed for System Surveyor users, partners, consultants and physical security professionals, bringing together customers and industry leaders for collaboration, networking and hands-on learning. According to the company, the conference will focus on helping attendees improve operational efficiency and maximize the value of the System Surveyor platform throughout the project lifecycle.

“System Surveyor THRIVE is more than a user conference — it’s an opportunity for our community to connect, share ideas and help shape the future of System Surveyor,” said Maureen Carlson, President and Co-Founder at System Surveyor. “We consistently hear from customers that they feel they’re only scratching the surface of what’s possible with the platform. System Surveyor THRIVE is designed to help them unlock new ways to improve sales, customer engagement, operational consistency and business processes, while learning directly from peers who are driving measurable impact in their field.”

The conference agenda will include product roadmap discussions, interactive workshops and networking opportunities. Sessions are intended to help attendees improve collaboration between sales, project management, installation and lifecycle management teams.

System Surveyor said discussions will also cover emerging trends in the physical security industry, including AI-driven workflows and the expanding role of integrated software ecosystems in security operations.

Attendees will have access to sessions focused on improving sales and customer engagement, customer case studies and peer-led best practices. Additional programming will include discussions about artificial intelligence advancements and the future direction of the platform.

Networking opportunities will connect attendees with consultants, integrators, partners and other industry professionals. The event will also feature social activities, including a welcome reception and evening networking events.

THRIVE 2026 will be held at the Hyatt Regency Austin in downtown Austin. The venue offers access to local dining, entertainment and waterfront views.

Early-bird registration is available for $595 for a limited time. Registration includes conference education sessions, networking events and meals during the event.