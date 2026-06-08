Brady Corp. Names Vineet Nargolwala CEO as Russell Shaller Retires

Brady Corp. (NYSE: BRC) oration has appointed Vineet Nargolwala as chief executive officer, effective June 8, 2026, succeeding Russell Shaller, who is retiring from his roles as both an officer and director of the company.

Nargolwala, a current member of Brady's Board of Directors, will remain on the board while serving as CEO. Brady said Shaller will remain with the company in a consultative role through Aug. 1, 2026, to support the leadership transition.

"On behalf of our Board and the entire Brady team worldwide, I would like to thank Russell for his unparalleled contributions to the Company over the past eleven years," said Bradley Richardson, chair of Brady's Board of Directors. "Under his leadership, the Company made strategic investments that drove market share, record-high EPS results, and strong returns to our shareholders. During his tenure as CEO, the market value of the company rose nearly 90%. We are eternally grateful to Russell, and we wish him the very best in his retirement."

Shaller said he believes the company is positioned for continued growth under Nargolwala's leadership.

"It has been a privilege to lead the Brady Corporation team," Shaller said. "Together, we launched incredible new products, expanded our portfolio through key strategic acquisitions, and achieved five consecutive years of both organic sales growth and record EPS. I have worked closely with Vineet over the past four years, and I believe that I leave the organization in extremely capable hands."

According to Brady, the board selected Nargolwala to lead the company as it moves forward with its planned $1.4 billion acquisition of Honeywell's Productivity Solutions and Services business.

Nargolwala previously served as president, chief executive officer and director of Allegro MicroSystems from June 2022 to February 2025. Prior to that, he spent nearly a decade with Sensata Technologies and earlier held senior leadership roles at Honeywell for approximately 10 years. He has served on Brady's Board of Directors for the past four years.

"We are exceptionally fortunate that Vineet has agreed to become the next Chief Executive Officer of Brady Corporation," Richardson said. "We believe that the combination of his experience on the Brady Board and his long tenure with Honeywell earlier in his career uniquely positions him to lead our growth transformation."

Nargolwala said he is looking forward to leading the company through what he described as a transformative period.

"I am deeply honored to step into the role of CEO at such an important moment in our Company's journey," he said. "I could not be more excited about the opportunity that lies ahead as we prepare to close the most transformative acquisition in our company's history."