Brivo Joins Secure Building Council, Steve Van Till Named to Advisory Board

Brivo Founder and President Steve Van Till has been appointed to the Secure Building Council's advisory board following the company's membership in the nonprofit.

Brivo has joined the Secure Building Council (SBC), and Brivo Founder and President Steve Van Till has been appointed to the organization’s advisory board.

The Secure Building Council is a nonprofit focused on creating more secure, resilient and intelligent built environments. Its SHIELD Certification program is described as the first AI-powered building security certification, covering security design, technology implementation, operations, compliance and liability to provide guidance for building owners and architects.

“The Secure Building Council aims to do for physical security what LEED did for sustainability,” Van Till stated in an announcement. “By creating a credible, outcome-based certification, they are providing a framework that building owners actually want.”

Paula Balmori, president of the Secure Building Council, said Van Till’s experience aligns with the organization’s mission.

“Throughout his career, Steve Van Till has pioneered the move to cloud-native, data-driven security,” Balmori said. “We are honored to have Steve join the SBC Advisory Board. His vision aligns with SBC’s core mission: elevating security to a critical enterprise priority.”

Dean Drako, CEO of Brivo, said the company supports the council’s collaborative approach to advancing building security standards.

“Brivo appreciates SBC’s commitment to a unified and proactive approach to security,” Drako said. “We’re pleased to join leading security and business experts in building defined metrics that improve safety standards for buildings around the world.”

Brivo’s cloud-native AI-driven physical security platform is said to be deployed on more than 2 million devices across more than 100,000 locations in 80 countries. The company’s Brivo Security Suite combines access control, video intelligence, visitor management and intrusion management into a single platform for enterprise security operations.