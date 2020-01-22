Zeva Holdings Group acquires NextgenID and names new CEO

Company provides government-approved Trusted Identity Assurance, Management, and Credentialing solutions

Jan 22nd, 2020
Nextgen Id Logo

WASHINGTON, Jan. 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Zeva Holdings Group, a leading Public Key Enablement, IT modernization software, and IT services company, announced today its acquisition of NextgenID, a provider of government-approved Trusted Identity Assurance, Management, and Credentialing solutions. This strategic acquisition comes on the heels of Zeva Inc.'s 2019 investment and fifty-percent purchase of SAFE-BioPharma, a consortium that provides a digital identity trust framework for the healthcare community.

"Zeva Inc. remains committed to delivering best-in-class IAM solutions to highly regulated government and commercial entities. This acquisition represents a strategic augmentation of our existing solution set," explains Sam Andoni, Founder of Zeva Inc. and CEO of Zeva Holdings Group.  

Beginning in November of 2019, Zeva's leadership team worked alongside NextgenID's existing staff and clients to seamlessly unite the company with the Zeva Holdings Group family.

"The NextgenID acquisition allows Zeva to expand their already impressive IAM offerings and further creates a cohesive sales strategy, to deliver expanded technologies and expertise, for both existing Zeva customers, as well as current and future NextgenID customers. It's the essence of a win/win for customers and the combined companies," says Danny Mills, Former CEO of NextgenID.

Mohab Murrar has been named the new CEO of NextgenID, succeeding Danny Mills. Murrar brings decades of proven senior management, leadership, and corporate advancement. His direction is part of the formula for success of NextgenID in raising the standard of high assurance identity proofing platforms, products, credential authority solutions and services.

"Zeva's acquisition of NextgenID provides the marketplace with broader and more cohesive identity authentication offerings that meet today's rapidly evolving security and economic challenges. Whether they are in government, commercial, or non-profit organizations, NextgenID is poised to provide innovative solutions to our customers that meet Identity Assurance Level-3 requirements," concludes Murrar.

About Zeva Holdings Group

Zeva Holdings Group (www.zevainc.com) provides software solutions and expert consulting for advanced Public Key Enablement, IT Modernization, and Cybersecurity solutions to ensure the security of data and transaction processing.

About NextgenID

NextgenID (www.nextgenid.com), a Zeva Holdings company, is a leading provider of Trusted Identity Assurance, Management, and Credentialing solutions through its government-approved products and systems that specifically address enterprise identity compliance and management issues for PIV, PIV-I, CIV, CAC, and other credential form factors.

