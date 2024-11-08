ProofID and Midships collaborate to deliver Ping Identity services worldwide

ProofID announced that they have formed a strategic collaboration to provide robust Ping Identity Services worldwide. The collaboration brings together two Ping Identity partners, enabling comprehensive identity solutions spanning the Ping Identity stack, from architecture and deployment to ongoing managed services.

This collaboration is set to accelerate the integration of Ping Identity and ForgeRock software solutions, following Ping Identity's recent acquisition of ForgeRock. By combining deep product and delivery expertise, ProofID and Midships are developing advanced tooling and automation to streamline migrations from software to SaaS (S2S) and to enhance the deployment process.

The two companies recently cooperated to develop the PingFederate MFA Accelerator, a joint solution that automates the deployment and integration of Ping Identity and ForgeRock components, offering a previously unavailable on-premise Multi-Factor Authentication (MFA) solution for existing PingFederate customers.

As Ping Identity continues to focus on delivering powerful solutions across its ecosystem, this collaboration will further support its strategic objectives by supporting seamless solution delivery for global clients.

"I am hugely excited about this collaboration between the two leading specialist Ping Identity service partners. Following the acquisition of ForgeRock by Ping Identity, our global customers need specialist integrators with expertise across the entire combined software suite, and this collaboration enables us to provide that immediately," stated Tom Eggleston, CEO of ProofID. "Our strategic collaboration allows both companies to cooperate to best serve our customers and to support Ping Identity as it continues to lead the enterprise IAM and CIAM markets."

"Midships is thrilled to collaborate with ProofID. This partnership enables us to make our ForgeRock accelerators and expertise available globally, beyond our existing markets of Asia, ANZ, and the UK," stated Ajit Gupta, CEO of Midships. "We are also excited to bring ProofID's unparalleled Ping expertise to our customers in these regions. Through our joint collaboration, we hope to bring new and exciting offerings to customers that leverage the best of what Ping and ForgeRock have."