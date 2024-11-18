Napco Access Pro Launches New MVP Access App

Amityville, NY — Napco Access Pro, a division of NAPCO Security Technologies, is proud to announce the availability of the MVP Access™ App on the Apple App Store and Google Play. This advanced mobile solution brings the full power of the *MVP Access™ Cloud-Hosted Enterprise Security and Access Platform* to users’ fingertips, providing unparalleled command and control for dealers, integrators, and security directors managing systems of all sizes.

The MVP Access App delivers a mobile-first experience for 24/7 security management, enabling users to lock down doors, adjust threat levels, and monitor real-time events from anywhere. The MVP Access platform integrates seamlessly with Continental Controllers, Alarm Lock Trilogy Networx smart locks, and video management systems. Its user-friendly interface offers SMS and email notifications, and mobile credential support, making it a complete security command center in the palm of your hand. The MVP Access App is now available for download on Apple for IOS and imminently for Android devices.

With its award-winning cloud-based design, the MVP Access platform eliminates the need for on-premises hardware or databases. It always stays up-to-date, streamlining installation and maintenance and enhancing scalability. Easy to afford with an economical By-Door flat rate, MVP Access empowers security teams to manage hundreds of doors and thousands of users with ease, including helpful live facility map views, whether they’re overseeing a small facility or a large enterprise.

Experience the future of cloud-hosted security by visiting Napco Access Pro at ISC East NYC Booth 903 (Nov. 20-21) for a live MVP Demo or attending the free intro training session on Nov. 20 at the Bridge Stage on the show floor. For more information or to schedule a demo, contact your local Napco Access Pro Sales Manager today at 1.800.645.9445 or visit www.napcoaccesspro.com