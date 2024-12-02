IDEMIA partners with CertiPath to improve verification and combat identity fraud

IDEMIA Public Security North America, a provider of identity security and authentication services, and CertiPath, a provider of high-assurance identity, credential, and access management services for highly regulated environments, have announced their collaboration to integrate IDEMIA's digital identity solutions with CertiPath's TrustVisitor solution to improve identity verification and prevent identity fraud.

With the ever-present threat of cyberattacks aimed at governmental operations, implementing systems that ensure only authorized individuals can access sensitive information and facilities is critical, as well as providing a means to pre-screen visitors for potential risks. CertiPath's TrustVisitor is a web-based visitor management solution designed for federal agencies utilizing high-assurance credentials for physical access, ensuring they are FICAM compliant, which significantly elevates the level of their security. CertiPath's TrustVisitor provides both a workflow that expedites the visitor process and the security of knowing the "who, when, where, and why" of secure credentials.

IDEMIA's ID&V solution provides a robust platform to support identity proofing and credential verification, which will be leveraged by CertiPath to confirm individuals are who they say they are and prevent identity-related fraud. Users of TrustVisitor can utilize this next-generation technology to verify individuals and visitors for high-assurance facilities and environments, such as federal buildings and premises, critical infrastructures, military bases, and more.

"Existing ID document capture methods represent too much friction and undermine an otherwise easy process. Integrating with both IDEMIA's IAL2 identity proofing service and their mDL verification capability allows us to upgrade our visitor identity confidence before they arrive without sacrificing visitor user experience," said Jeff Nigriny, CertiPath's founder and CEO. "Furthermore, mobile driver's licenses provide an even stronger assurance of identity than physical driver's licenses, and that is the business TrustVisitor is in."

IDEMIA's ID&V technology incorporates document authentication with comprehensive checks, such as digital tampering detection, document identification, font anomaly detection, liveness detection, and face capture. It complies with the highest security standards and is certified by the Kantara Initiative as compliant with NIST SP 800-63 rev. 3 Component Service at Identity Assurance Level 2 (IAL2).

CertiPath will also utilize IDEMIA's Mobile ID (miD) Verify SDK to enable its TrustVisitor users to verify individual mobile driver's licenses, which delivers security and convenience. IDEMIA achieved certification for its Verify SDK to the International Standard Organization ISO 18013 Part 5: Mobile driving license (mDL) application standard. It also passed extensive testing by UL Solutions.

"With the digital revolution leading to a significant rise in identity fraud, it is great to see companies like CertiPath investing in next-generation technology that verifies the physical and digital IDs of individuals wanting to access government buildings and highly regulated environments," shared Donnie Scott, CEO, IDEMIA Public Security North America. "Visitor management is a crucial component of a comprehensive security posture, and we are thrilled to be supporting CertiPath's critical mission to ensure the highest levels for validation for identities."

