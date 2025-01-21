iVerify launches new partner program to address critical mobile security gaps

iVerify, a provider of mobile endpoint detection and response (EDR) solutions, today announced the launch of its new Partner Program designed specifically for Managed Service Providers (MSPs) and Managed Security Service Providers (MSSPs). The program empowers partners to offer comprehensive mobile security solutions that protect both BYOD and managed devices against sophisticated threats, including mobile malware, smishing, account takeover, ransomware, and credential theft.

The age of assuming that iPhones and Android phones are safe out of the box is over. Before iVerify, there were technical barriers to detecting device compromise, and it was leaving a lot of people in the dark. Now organizations and business leaders can quickly know if their devices have been targeted, and as a result of just looking, we have found the rate of infection is much higher than the prevailing narrative, especially within the enterprise ecosystem.

"Mobile devices represent an increasingly critical attack vector for enterprises, yet hundreds of millions of devices connected to corporate networks remain unprotected," said Danny Rogers, CEO of iVerify. "This new program will help us expedite the delivery of our technology to mobile devices around the world through trusted partners as well as deliver increased revenue opportunities and support services."

Created for collaboration with partners worldwide, iVerify’s MSP Partner Program is built with the richness and flexibility for MSPs to customize based on quarterly usage-based billing and customer requirements. With the new program, MSPs and MSSPs can leverage operational program benefits such as a customer management portal, full control of which accounts each member of staff can access, and customized enablement designed to accelerate time to value for both MSPs and their customers.

The iVerify partner program provides MSPs and MSSPs with access to the company's complete portfolio of mobile security solutions, including:

Zero-day threat protection at the operating system level

Mobile BYOD Protection with privacy-first security features

Enterprise-grade mobile EDR with comprehensive threat detection and response

Elite services including managed mobile threat hunting

MDM-less conditional access capabilities that block the device, not the user

DNS-based smishing protection with optional loopback VPN for fine-grained management

Industry leaders are already seeing the value in iVerify's partner-first approach:

"As an MSSP focused on delivering purpose-driven security solutions, we've identified a critical gap in mobile device protection that puts our enterprise customers at risk," said Scott McCrady, CEO of SolCyber. "iVerify's partner program and multi-tenant platform enable us to tackle mobile risks head-on at scale across our customer base. The combination of advanced EDR capabilities and privacy-focused BYOD protection makes it a compelling addition to our service portfolio."

"Our small business customers did not have adequate options available to protect their devices from mobile security threats, which meant many were rolling the dice and going without any security at all," said Sharon Martin, CEO of Managed Nerds. "With iVerify, we can deploy without an MDM in place, making the product accessible to even the newest businesses who can’t yet afford centralized device management. Now we’re able to offer everyone enterprise-grade protection, leveling the playing field and elevating small businesses above the cybersecurity poverty line."

For more information about the iVerify Partner Program, visit https://iverify.io/msp-mssp.