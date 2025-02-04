Iris ID expands the Texas Department of Public Safety Iris footprint

Iris ID has secured a significant new partnership with the Texas Department of Public Safety (TDPS) to add over two hundred more Iris ID iCAM TD100A units to their livescan systems.

The TDPS is responsible for protecting its 30 million residents, the states’ critical infrastructures, and over 1,254 miles of international border with Mexico. The threats that the DPS monitors require constant vigilance and the most up-to-date and efficient technologies. Faced with limited resources and a growing criminal contingent, this technology is poised to assist law enforcement and state agencies with protecting citizens and property while providing local and state law enforcement and criminal justice agencies with around-the-clock access to mission-critical information systems, like the Next Generation Identification Iris Service (NGI).

In 2014, Iris ID began the NGI, a pilot program with Border Patrol and the FBI, which gave law enforcement and government agencies access to the largest repository of iris biometric data associated with fingerprint and face images. This repository is indispensable, as it provides an iris-only search capability that provides 1-N identification, speeding the intake and matching process of detainees. In 2020, the FBI officially rolled out the NGI platform. Since 2020, the repository has been growing at a rate of 100k+ new identities monthly. There are currently about 675 law enforcement locations in the US contributing to the NGI Iris Service from 250 agencies. The Department of Homeland Security (DHS), Border Patrol has over 2000 workstations installed enrolling in NGI every day.

As a tool to aid law enforcement and criminal justice agencies, iris recognition is useful in scenarios that require fast, accurate, and non-contact identification. Use cases include intake and release, work release, transportation, mobile identification, border security, and investigative searches.