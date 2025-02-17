Veridas unveils new advanced injection attack capability

Generative AI is fueling a new wave of identity fraud, making digital security more critical than ever. In response, Veridas has introduced an advanced injection attack detection capability to combat the growing threat of synthetic identities. This new feature strengthens fraud prevention by combining injection detection with liveness verification across face, voice, and document authentication.

Injection Attacks: The Hidden Threat in Digital Fraud

According to the Veridas Identity Fraud Report 2024, 85% of financial fraud cases now involve synthetic identities. The UK government recently declared deepfakes as the ‘greatest challenge of the online age,’ highlighting these growing risks. Fraudsters inject deepfakes and synthetic data directly into identity systems—bypassing device sensors entirely. Traditional fraud detection only analyzes what’s presented (images, videos, or voices), not whether the device is compromised.

Veridas has focused on Presentation Attack Detection (PAD), which detects fake images, videos, and voices. Now, Veridas ensures the integrity of the device itself. The new injection attack detection prevents fraud at its source, securing both the biometric input and the device it comes from.

Injection attacks pose a significant risk to millions of users and businesses. Traditional fraud prevention is no longer enough, and innovative solutions are needed to address these advanced threats.

This new security feature verifies device authenticity during onboarding to combat AI-driven injection attacks. Leading financial institutions in Italy, Spain, the US, and Mexico are already using it to uncover previously undetected fraud attempts.

“Our technology is a game-changer for businesses facing the challenges of Gen AI fraud. By adopting Veridas’ injection fraud detection, companies can protect their operations, maintain customer trust, and confidently meet compliance requirements,” said Javier San Agustín, CTO at Veridas.