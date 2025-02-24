Safetrust secures strategic investment from dormakaba

Safetrust has received a strategic investment from dormakaba, a global access solutions provider. This collaboration expands the market reach of its access and identity solutions while accelerating progress in post-quantum-ready (PQR) security.

"Safetrust bridges the connection between people, things, and the resources they interact with, empowering customers to enhance safety and operational efficiencies—solving today’s security challenges while preparing for the digital world of tomorrow," said Jason Hart, CEO of Safetrust. "By combining dormakaba’s expertise in smart, sustainable access solutions with Safetrust’s global ecosystem of identity and workplace insights, we drive a shared vision for secure access.”

“We are extremely impressed by the development of Safetrust over the past years and are delighted to partner with the company in the future,” said Till Reuter, CEO of dormakaba. “This investment aligns with our strategy and strengthens our position as a leading access solutions provider in the North American market.”

Imperial Capital served as Safetrust’s exclusive financial advisor for the transaction. John Mack III, EVP & Co-Head of Investment Banking at Imperial Capital, stated, "This investment represents a significant opportunity for both companies to leverage their respective strengths and drive innovation in the rapidly evolving identity security landscape."

Meet Safetrust and dormakaba at ISC West in Las Vegas, NV, April 1-3, 2025, to explore the latest secure identity and access solutions advancements. For more information, visit www.safetrust.com.