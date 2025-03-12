AuthenticID and Authvia join forces to provide secure, frictionless digital payments

AuthenticID, a provider of identity verification and fraud prevention solutions, has been selected by Authvia as its trusted provider for securing digital payments. Through this partnership, AuthenticID’s identity verification platform will be integrated into Authvia’s Text-to-Pay and Conversational Commerce solution.

As digital payments continue to evolve, fraud prevention without adding friction is critical. Authvia’s AI-driven conversational commerce streamlines transactions through secure text-based payments and payouts. With the addition of AuthenticID’s advanced fraud detection, Authvia enhances its platform’s ability to verify users in seconds, preventing identity theft and providing businesses and consumers with a safer, more seamless payment experience.

The combined offering provides authentication protection for a variety of payment scenarios, including high-risk transfers, account withdrawals and deposits; payments for high-value goods; and payouts from a business to a customer. Both AuthenticID and Authvia are trusted by large banks and enterprises.

“As the demand for instant payments continues to skyrocket among consumers, so has the rate of identity fraud,” said Reed Taussig, AuthenticID CEO. “Partnering with Authvia aligns perfectly with our mission—to combat fraud globally and provide businesses with a trusted partner to verify identities. With the AuthenticID platform, we’re not just moving at the speed of fraud—we're moving at the speed of consumers and ensuring cutting-edge offerings like AI-powered text-to-pay and payouts are trusted, secure methods of payments.”

AuthenticID’s AI-powered platform delivers near-instant identity verification and ensures secure, large-scale transactions for loan disbursements, insurance claims, gig economy payments, and more. This seamless verification process reduces payment delays and minimizes fraud risk. What’s more, the combined power of these two AI-driven platforms ensures KYC/AML compliance at scale, stopping unauthorized transactions and other fraud attempts in financial services.

“The partnership between Authvia and AuthenticID represents a major leap forward in secure, AI-powered payments and identity verification,” said Chris Brunner, Authvia’s Founder/CEO. “By combining our patented text-to-pay and payout solutions with AuthenticID’s industry-leading AI-driven fraud detection, we’re delivering a seamless, bank-grade security experience that businesses can trust. This collaboration ensures that only verified users can send or receive payments, eliminating fraud risk while making transactions faster, safer, and more convenient. Together, we’re setting a new standard for compliance, security, and frictionless financial interactions.”