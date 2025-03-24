Cypress Integration Appoints Jon Uren as President, CEO

Cypress Integration Solutions has appointed Jon Uren as president and CEO.

Uren met Cypress Founder Tony Diodato when he became involved in his high school’s robotics team, which was coached by Diodato. Uren later began working for Cypress under the direction of Diodato and the late Paul Ahern, who died in 2023.

“Over the years, Tony and Paul created an amazing culture at Cypress, a culture that is driven to help customers and enable young professionals to develop a career path,” said Uren. “I look forward to continuing to support our customers with the 42 years of experience and solutions we have developed.”

Diodato, who resumed his role as company president and CEO in 2023, is now stepping into the role of chairman, entrusting the company’s lead role to Uren, his longtime protege.

“I have the utmost confidence in Jon’s passion and abilities to lead Cypress, and achieve our long and short-term goals,” said Diodato. “He is the exact same age I was when I moved Cypress from Florida to Michigan and firmly established us in the security industry. Jon has an added advantage though, since he already has 15 years of experience at Cypress.”

Uren’s tenure with Cypress has included roles such as product development engineer, engineering coordinator, operations manager, and most recently, vice president and chief operations officer. Under his leadership, the company has taken on circuit board assembly. It has been one of Uren’s goals to help other companies onshore their products through providing PCB assembly as well as turnkey manufacturing services.

Within the Lapeer community, Uren is known for his leadership skills demonstrated over years of mentoring the local Chimeras 1684 robotics team, which he belonged to as a student. Uren is also known as Lapeer’s youngest Rotary member and recently became a licensed amateur radio operator after joining the Lapeer County Amateur Radio Association, which now meets at Cypress.

In 2024, Uren earned a Business Strategy Certificate from Harvard University. Last year Uren was also recognized as an emerging leader within the security industry. He was among 25 individuals honored in the “25 on the RISE” annual award program, which recognizes outstanding achievements among industry members who are 40 or younger, or who are new to the industry.

Based in Lapeer, Mich., Cypress Integration Solutions manufactures security access control accessories that are said to save time and simplify Wiegand and OSDP systems. Founded 42 years ago, the company’s portfolio of accessories includes data converters, data wedges, Suprex Reader-Extenders, wireless handheld readers, OSDP tools, converters and accessories and custom solutions.