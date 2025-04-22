Pathlock unveils Dynamic Access Control Solution for ITAR and EAR compliance in SAP

Pathlock today announced the release of its Dynamic Access Control (DAC) solution purpose-built to help organizations comply with the International Traffic in Arms Regulations (ITAR) and Export Administration Regulations (EAR). Tailored for organizations managing Export Controlled Information (ECI) within SAP systems, this powerful new capability ensures that access to sensitive data is tightly governed based on real-time user and data attributes.

"As regulatory demands for safeguarding export-controlled information continue to rise, enterprises need to go beyond traditional role-based access models," said Piyush Pandey, CEO, Pathlock. "With our attribute-based access control solution, businesses can now meet ITAR and EAR requirements by dynamically enforcing policies at the data level — with speed, accuracy, and zero operational disruption."

"SAP systems are a treasure trove of sensitive information spread across countless applications, and before controls can be applied, it is imperative for organizations to know the location of this data and who has access to it. Pathlock DAC is the only solution on the market that can first identify where classified data resides and who has access to it before applying either attribute-based access control (ABAC) or data scrambling controls from a single, central system," said Damon Tompkins, President, Pathlock.

Key benefits of the Pathlock Dynamic Access Control solution include:

Seamless integration with SAP systems and applications: Pathlock DAC runs natively on the SAP system, supports a wide range of SAP applications, and requires no additional hardware and minimal setup time.

Policy administration and central policy management: Pathlock DAC's unified interface for policy administration and central policy management allows for a single pane of glass to both manage and monitor the various data security controls.

Real-time monitoring, insights, and alerts: By providing real-time insights and alerts for unauthorized data access, Pathlock DAC helps organizations promptly detect and prevent fraudulent activities. Comprehensive logging and audit-ready reports simplify compliance and reporting. Under active development, the solution will soon support additional SAP and non-SAP applications, including Oracle Cloud and Workday.

To learn more about Pathlock's Dynamic Access Control solution, visit https://pathlock.com/initiative/sap-data-governance/.

To learn more about Pathlock's solution for ITAR and EAR compliance, visit https://pathlock.com/regulatory/itar-ear-compliance/.