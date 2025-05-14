BioCatch announces partnership with Alloy

BioCatch today announced a new partnership with identity and fraud prevention platform provider Alloy.

The deal fully integrates BioCatch’s end-to-end account opening (AO) solution into the Alloy platform. Alloy clients can now add BioCatch’s account-opening protection to their fraud prevention toolset with no custom integration needed.

“This is an exciting moment for us,” BioCatch Senior Director of Global Integration Jay Whoriskey said. “The integration of BioCatch’s behavior-based fraud-fighting tools into Alloy’s orchestration platform has the potential to protect millions of consumers from account-opening fraud."

“In a world where AI has made financial fraud more scalable than ever, behavioral intelligence tools are essential for separating genuine customers from bad actors,” Alloy GM of Partner Solutions Brian Bender said. “Our integration with BioCatch will give Alloy’s clients another tool in their arsenal for fighting digital fraud in this challenging environment.”