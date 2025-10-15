HID to Acquire IDmelon, Expanding Passwordless Authentication Capabilities

HID, a global provider of trusted identity solutions, announced it has signed an agreement to acquire IDmelon, a Vancouver-based secure sign-in solution provider that simplifies the adoption of passwordless authentication through its proprietary software platform.

IDmelon’s technology enables users to convert existing identifiers such as physical credentials, smartphones or biometrics into enterprise-grade FIDO security keys. In addition to software, the company offers hardware supporting the FIDO standard for secure and seamless logins.

“Users have become acutely aware of the problems with passwords,” stated Björn Lidefelt, EVP and Head of HID. “By adding IDmelon to the HID family, we now provide an easier path to passwordless.”

The FIDO standard, also known as a passkey, is designed to eliminate passwords through phishing-resistant multi-factor authentication. While most enterprises rely on hardware security keys such as USB or NFC devices, IDmelon enables the use of existing identifiers as FIDO security keys.

The IDmelon FIDO Management Platform helps organizations transition to passwordless authentication by connecting physical and digital access in a unified solution. Administrators can register and manage users with existing cards or mobile devices, while employees log in securely using a PIN or biometric. The platform also centralizes management tasks such as user imports, policy enforcement and activity monitoring to support identity-first security strategies.

“We are committed to providing seamless, best-in-class passwordless authentication solutions,” said Martin Ladstaetter, SVP and Head of Identity and Access Management Solutions at HID. “Now, with IDmelon in our portfolio, we are better equipped to help customers maximize their existing hardware investments by converting existing access cards into converged credentials – secure, multi-use keys that unify physical and logical access across the enterprise.”

Founded in 2019 and a member of the FIDO Alliance, IDmelon joins HID’s Identity and Access Management Solutions Business Area under the Authentication Business Unit. The company will benefit from HID’s global sales and support functions.

“At IDmelon, our vision is to empower people and organizations to stay focused on their businesses and thrive knowing that their identities are protected,” said Bahram Piri, CEO and Founder of IDmelon. “By joining forces with HID, we are in an even stronger position to help organizations overcome the growing problem of passwords to secure them against phishing and other credential-based attacks.”

The acquisition is subject to customary closing conditions and is expected to close in the fourth quarter of 2025.