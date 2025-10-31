Brian Tuskan Joins Princeton Identity as Executive Advisor

Princeton Identity has appointed Brian Tuskan as its newest Executive Advisor. The company, a global provider of advanced iris biometric identity solutions, said Tuskan will help guide growth in existing markets while advancing new applications for its iris and multimodal biometric technologies.

Tuskan has more than two decades of experience in law enforcement and corporate security leadership. He previously served as Chief Security Officer for both Microsoft and ServiceNow, where he helped define programs in global security, safety and intelligence-driven operations.

“Brian is an industry icon with a remarkable ability to bridge real-world security needs and emerging technologies,” said Bobby Varma, CEO of Princeton Identity. “His leadership and insights will be invaluable as we continue to expand the reach of our Iris-on-the-Move technology into new markets and use cases.”

Tuskan began his career as a police detective and SWAT officer before transitioning into the corporate sector. He now advises startups focused on AI, safety and security innovation, and is the founder of Cop to Corporate, a nonprofit that assists law enforcement professionals in moving into private-sector careers.

“I’m honored to join Princeton Identity at such a pivotal time in the evolution of biometrics and identity assurance,” Tuskan said. “The company’s iris-based authentication technology is redefining what secure, seamless access can be — and I’m excited to help guide its continued innovation and impact across global markets.”

For more than 20 years, Princeton Identity has developed and manufactured iris biometric solutions for access control, time and attendance, point of sale and border applications. The company’s Iris-on-the-Move technology and scalable identity management software are deployed worldwide to deliver accuracy, convenience and security.