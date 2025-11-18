Wavelynx Appoints S. Jay Lawrence as Chief Executive Officer

Wavelynx has named S. Jay Lawrence as its new Chief Executive Officer, effective immediately. Lawrence brings more than 30 years of technology leadership experience and a history of scaling companies from early stage to billion-dollar operations.

Before joining Wavelynx, Lawrence served as CEO of Equus Compute Solutions, where he oversaw revenue growth and market expansion. His career also includes CEO roles at NexxCom Wireless and GigaBeam Corporation, with a focus on delivering technology innovation and strong financial performance. His background spans ultra-low latency networks for financial markets, advanced AI systems, cybersecurity for edge computing, and major technology transformations for Fortune 500 companies.

Hugo Wendling, Founder of Wavelynx, said Lawrence’s appointment represents an important milestone in the company’s evolution and noted his alignment with the company’s mission to simplify and modernize access control.

Lawrence said he is honored to join the team and pointed to Wavelynx’s interoperable platform approach and the APEX reader as key factors that position the company for continued industry leadership.

The leadership change comes during a period of momentum for Wavelynx, including the launch of its APEX reader, expansion into international markets, and recognition on the Deloitte Technology Fast 500 list. Since Triton Partners’ investment in October 2023, the company has added to its executive team and accelerated product development.

Dave Hansen, Chairman of the Board, said the appointment strengthens the company’s ability to serve customers while maintaining focus on innovation and customer engagement.

As part of the transition, President Rob Lydic will leave the business at year-end to take a break and consider future plans. The company noted his contributions in helping build Wavelynx and said he is working with Lawrence to ensure a smooth handoff. Lydic said he is confident the company will thrive under Lawrence’s leadership and plans to remain an investor and supporter.