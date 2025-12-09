Allied Universal Sells Majority Stake in AMAG Technology to Shore Rock Partners

Allied Universal has sold a majority stake in AMAG Technology to Shore Rock Partners, a growth investor focused on critical infrastructure. AMAG provides integrated high-security access control, identity, guest and video management solutions to customers worldwide.

Allied Universal acquired AMAG via its acquisition of G4S in 2021.

Under the new ownership structure, Shore Rock Partners will lead the investment group with strategic backing from BellTower Partners. The firms plan to support enhancements to AMAG’s product portfolio, evolve service models, and expand capabilities intended to protect people, identities and assets.

Allied Universal will retain a substantial minority interest in the company.

With the transaction, AMAG President David Sullivan will assume the role of CEO. Additional terms of the sale were not disclosed.

In a statement, Allied Universal global chairman and CEO Steve Jones said the company determined that separating AMAG from its services-based model would provide more autonomy and flexibility for future product development. He added that Allied Universal’s ongoing investment reflects continued support for the business and its customers.

According to the announcement, Shore Rock, Allied Universal and AMAG intend to maintain a seamless experience for customers, integrators and partners. AMAG’s daily operations, support resources and customer-facing teams will remain in place.

Shore Rock Co-Founders Ashton Wackym and Sebastian Levy said they look forward to working with Allied Universal to support AMAG’s next phase of growth and to invest resources that deepen customer and channel relationships while advancing the company’s product roadmap.

Sullivan said the partnership represents an important milestone for AMAG and aligns with the company’s commitment to reliability, innovation and service. He noted that Shore Rock’s investment will help strengthen AMAG’s platform and support solutions for high-security environments.

BellTower, a private investment firm founded by Kewsong Lee, is providing strategic, operational and firm-building support to Shore Rock and its affiliates. Lee said the firm has confidence in Shore Rock’s capabilities and looks forward to working together to support AMAG.

The acquisition was financed through private capital that was described as oversubscribed with demand from institutions and family offices.

Shore Rock Partners was advised by Gibson, Dunn & Crutcher and McGuireWoods. Allied Universal received advisory support from Sheppard, Mullin, Richter & Hampton, and BellTower was advised by McDermott Will & Schulte. The transaction was negotiated bilaterally.