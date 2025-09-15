Gunnebo Launches Next-Gen SafeStore Auto with Flexible Configurations, Advanced Monitoring

Gunnebo Safe Storage has introduced the latest evolution of its SafeStore Auto system, expanding its automated safe deposit locker platform with new features aimed at flexibility, sustainability, and real-time oversight.

"With SafeStore Auto, we’re building on a legacy and setting the standard for the future of secure storage," said Emmanuel Harir-Forouch, Global Business Development Director of Gunnebo Safe Storage. "SafeStore Auto is the result of careful listening—to our customers, our partners, and the changing landscape of smart safe storage."

The updated system includes a dynamic box configuration for the SSA Maxi model, allowing operators to adjust the number and arrangement of deposit boxes based on demand. Gunnebo says the design reduces both installation time and material use, cutting steel consumption by up to 20%.

Other upgrades include a high-precision scale system integrated with SafeControl Manager software, giving operators the ability to offer weight-based charging models for stored valuables. The new Supervision Sensor system adds security by monitoring the safe deposit area for unusual activity and triggering automatic responses when needed.

More than 2,000 SafeStore Auto installations are already in use across 38 countries.