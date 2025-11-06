Dataminr Launches Developer Portal and Enhanced SDK

Dataminr has launched the Dataminr Developer Portal along with an enhanced Software Development Kit (SDK) to help developers and partners integrate its AI-driven intelligence into applications more quickly and efficiently.

The portal serves as a centralized hub, offering API documentation, code samples, integration patterns, and support resources to simplify the development process. The enhanced SDK allows developers to access Dataminr's real-time content, including Live Briefs, Intel Agents, and Cyber Anomaly Alerts, directly through the API.

"Dataminr is investing in the developer ecosystem to make it dramatically easier for technical teams to unlock the game-changing power of Dataminr's AI-powered real-time intelligence," said Mike DiOrio, Chief Product Officer at Dataminr. "The Developer Portal gives seamless access to our platform and latest AI features, so technical teams can innovate faster, integrate smarter, and deliver unparalleled value to their customers."

The enhanced SDK provides tools for both new and experienced developers, including:

SDKs for common programming languages

Sample code and detailed documentation

Integration blueprints and real-time intelligence streams with metadata, such as timestamp, geolocation, event type, and severity

Developers and product teams can use the SDK to:

Build and deploy application features faster

Expand product portfolios by embedding Dataminr intelligence

Create industry-specific solutions that provide actionable real-time insights

For partners, the portal offers a streamlined path from concept to go-live, supporting integrations with dashboards, workflows, and custom applications.

"The Developer Portal made it easy for our team to navigate Dataminr's API and get their new SIEM and SOAR integrations up and running quickly," said Neha Shah, CTO at Crest Data. "The modern approach, clear documentation, and the SDK took the friction out of the process, allowing our engineers to efficiently build, test, and ship integrations that streamline how Dataminr's intelligence connects into partner ecosystems."

The Dataminr Developer Portal and enhanced SDK provide a scalable foundation for organizations looking to embed real-time AI intelligence into their digital environments.

More information is available at developer.dataminr.com.