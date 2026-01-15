Swimlane Brings Agentic AI Automation to Wiz Integration Network
Key Highlights
- Connects Wiz’s cloud security insights with Swimlane’s automation platform for real-time threat response.
- Enables automated routing, ticketing, and remediation workflows based on predefined policies.
- Enriches vulnerability data with organizational context to prioritize critical risks.
- Supports compliance monitoring with automated logs and report generation.
- Available via the Wiz Integration Network and Swimlane Marketplace for easy deployment.
Swimlane has joined the Wiz Integration Network (WIN), extending its agentic AI–driven automation capabilities into Wiz’s cloud security ecosystem and giving joint customers a more automated path from cloud risk discovery to remediation.
The integration connects the Swimlane Turbine automation platform with Wiz’s cloud security posture and workload protection capabilities, allowing organizations to automatically respond to vulnerabilities, misconfigurations, and exposures identified across their cloud environments. The goal, according to both companies, is to help security and cloud teams operate at cloud speed without increasing operational complexity.
As cloud environments continue to scale, security teams are often challenged by fragmented tooling, manual triage processes, and disconnected workflows between security and infrastructure teams. The Swimlane–Wiz integration is designed to address those issues by using Wiz as a real-time source of cloud risk data and Swimlane Turbine as the automation and orchestration layer that turns those insights into action.When Wiz detects a vulnerability or misconfiguration, Swimlane Turbine ingests the data and applies automation logic through its Vulnerability Response Management (VRM) solution. Findings are enriched with organizational context—such as asset criticality, business impact, and custom prioritization weights—so teams can focus remediation efforts on the most meaningful risks rather than chasing raw alert volume.
The integration also enables automated routing and remediation workflows. Based on predefined policies, Turbine can trigger playbooks that assign tickets through IT service management platforms, notify stakeholders through collaboration tools, or initiate targeted remediation actions across specific cloud resources, environments, or business units.
From a governance and compliance perspective, the combined solution supports audit-readiness by maintaining traceable logs of actions taken and generating reports without manual intervention. This extends Wiz’s native compliance monitoring by embedding it into broader security operations workflows.
Wiz executives said the partnership aligns with the company’s vision for WIN as an open ecosystem that enables a modern cloud security operating model. By integrating with Swimlane, Wiz customers can more easily operationalize cloud risk data and connect it to the systems and teams responsible for remediation.
“Swimlane is a natural fit for the WIN ecosystem,” said Oron Noah, VP of Product, Extensibility & Partnerships at Wiz. “By combining Wiz’s real-time visibility into cloud risk with Swimlane’s agentic AI automation, we’re helping security teams move at cloud speed and focus on the risks that matter most.”
For Swimlane, the integration represents an expansion of its agentic AI automation platform into cloud security operations, complementing its broader focus on unifying security workflows across SecOps, vulnerability management, compliance, and IT operations.
The Swimlane–Wiz integration is available through the Wiz Integration Network and the Swimlane Marketplace, allowing customers to deploy the connection with minimal configuration.