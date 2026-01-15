Swimlane Brings Agentic AI Automation to Wiz Integration Network

Swimlane has joined the Wiz Integration Network (WIN), extending its agentic AI–driven automation capabilities into Wiz’s cloud security ecosystem and giving joint customers a more automated path from cloud risk discovery to remediation.

The integration connects the Swimlane Turbine automation platform with Wiz’s cloud security posture and workload protection capabilities, allowing organizations to automatically respond to vulnerabilities, misconfigurations, and exposures identified across their cloud environments. The goal, according to both companies, is to help security and cloud teams operate at cloud speed without increasing operational complexity.

As cloud environments continue to scale, security teams are often challenged by fragmented tooling, manual triage processes, and disconnected workflows between security and infrastructure teams. The Swimlane–Wiz integration is designed to address those issues by using Wiz as a real-time source of cloud risk data and Swimlane Turbine as the automation and orchestration layer that turns those insights into action.

When Wiz detects a vulnerability or misconfiguration, Swimlane Turbine ingests the data and applies automation logic through its Vulnerability Response Management (VRM) solution. Findings are enriched with organizational context—such as asset criticality, business impact, and custom prioritization weights—so teams can focus remediation efforts on the most meaningful risks rather than chasing raw alert volume.